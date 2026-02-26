First Alert Weather: Beneficial rain before a warming trend

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s a nice day Thursday with some spots hitting 80 this afternoon
- Sunny skies will turn a bit more cloudy this evening and tonight
- Showers move into Southeast Georgia after midnight and early Friday morning
- Through the day, showers will gradually shift down to Northeast Florida
- There may be a rumble of thunder here or there with some isolated heavy downpours
- So grab the umbrellas for tomorrow
- It’s not a ton of rain but we’ll take what we can get
- Best case scenario for rain totals in Southeast Georgia will be 0.5″+ of rain, generally less in Northeast Florida
- The rain will start winding down late afternoon into the evening
- There may be an isolated shower Friday night/Saturday morning
- The second half of Saturday and Sunday will be dry
- We turn more sunny on Sunday
- Onshore winds pick up Monday/Tuesday
- Then a warming trend arrives as we get back to the 80s by late week
TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Low: 56
TOMORROW: Cloudy, Afternoon Showers. High: 79
SATURDAY: AM Shower, Breezy w/some PM Sun. 56/72
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. 51/72
MONDAY: Partly Sunny. 52/75
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 57/72
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. 57/76
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. 59/80
