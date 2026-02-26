Local

First Alert Weather: Beneficial rain before a warming trend

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s a nice day Thursday with some spots hitting 80 this afternoon
  • Sunny skies will turn a bit more cloudy this evening and tonight
  • Showers move into Southeast Georgia after midnight and early Friday morning
  • Through the day, showers will gradually shift down to Northeast Florida
  • There may be a rumble of thunder here or there with some isolated heavy downpours
  • So grab the umbrellas for tomorrow
  • It’s not a ton of rain but we’ll take what we can get
  • Best case scenario for rain totals in Southeast Georgia will be 0.5″+ of rain, generally less in Northeast Florida
  • The rain will start winding down late afternoon into the evening
  • There may be an isolated shower Friday night/Saturday morning
  • The second half of Saturday and Sunday will be dry
  • We turn more sunny on Sunday
  • Onshore winds pick up Monday/Tuesday
  • Then a warming trend arrives as we get back to the 80s by late week

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Low: 56

TOMORROW: Cloudy, Afternoon Showers. High: 79

SATURDAY: AM Shower, Breezy w/some PM Sun. 56/72

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. 51/72

MONDAY: Partly Sunny. 52/75

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 57/72

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. 57/76

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. 59/80

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Thursday, February 26 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read