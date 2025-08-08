First Alert Weather: Both dry and rainy conditions this weekend

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the Friday evening forecast and beyond:
- The weekend will have some rain at times, but plenty of dry hours as well. The tendency will be for overnight and morning showers, and a thunderstorm that will then shift more inland through the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
- There will be a moderate to high rip current risk at area beaches this weekend.
- Next week will turn a little hotter, but still with at least a few showers and storms each day. Highs will be 90-95, a little lower at the beaches.
- Jags Sat. evening: Partly cloudy, a brief shower, in the 80s.
- Back to School Monday: Partly sunny, hot & humid with a few midday & afternoon showers & storms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Tropics
- Weak low pressure is still forecast to develop over the Western Atlantic but then move northeast away from any land areas.
- A tropical wave over the East Atlantic has the potential to develop but should turn more north next week over the open Atlantic.
- Another wave coming off the coast of Africa this weekend has long-range potential – week after next – but way too early to determine any track.
- Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
- TONIGHT: Scattered inland showers, a few storms early… a few showers, a storm late closer to the coast. Low: 74
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy… scattered showers, a few t’storms shifting more inland in the afternoon. High: 89
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 74
- SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with showers at times, a few inland afternoon storms. High: 88
- MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few showers & storms. 75/91
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few midday/afternoon showers, a t’storm. 75/92
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few midday/afternoon showers/t’storm. 75/92
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storm. 74/92
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers, afternoon t’storm. 75/93
