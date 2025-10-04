First Alert Weather: Breezy with rounds of quick showers, dangerous conditions at the beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Breezy, onshore winds will continue through early next week
- A few quick-moving showers will continue to move onshore through Saturday evening.
- Heavy rain at times on Sunday. It’ll remain breezy and mostly cloudy.
- DANGEROUS conditions will continue through Monday at the beaches. HIGH rip current risk, high surf advisories, and small craft advisories remain in place.
- A few thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday as well.
- Higher tides, thanks to the persistent onshore winds, will cause moderate flooding at the coast and along the St. Johns River basin. Water will be 2-3 feet above normally dry ground.
- This pattern will stick around through Monday (breezy, quick-moving showers).
- The cloud cover, onshore winds, and scattered showers will keep temperatures slightly cooler and in the low 80s.
- We will finally see a break in this pattern by the middle of the week. Winds will weaken by Wednesday. We will only see a few showers on Tuesday and should remain dry on Wednesday.
- Onshore winds pick up once again on Thursday and into next weekend with scattered showers back in the forecast. quick-moving
Tropics:
We have a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a medium chance of development over the next 7 days. It has a good chance of becoming a tropical depression by mid to late week. No threat to our area right now. The next named storm will be Jerry.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered, quick showers. Cloudy. LOW: 72
- SUN: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly cloudy with passing showers. Quick-moving downpours and a few thunderstorms. Breezy. HIGH: 80
- MON: Breezy with quick-moving showers. 70/82
- TUE: Partly cloudy and warmer. Only a few showers. 71/85
- WED: Onshore winds subside. Partly cloudy and dry. 69/85
- THU: Breezy, a few showers. 68/84
- FRI: Breezy with scattered showers. 70/81
- SAT: Breezy with scattered showers. 70/82