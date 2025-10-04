First Alert Weather: Breezy with rounds of quick showers, dangerous conditions at the beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Breezy, onshore winds will continue through early next week

A few quick-moving showers will continue to move onshore through Saturday evening.

Heavy rain at times on Sunday. It’ll remain breezy and mostly cloudy.

DANGEROUS conditions will continue through Monday at the beaches. HIGH rip current risk, high surf advisories, and small craft advisories remain in place.

A few thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday as well.

Higher tides, thanks to the persistent onshore winds, will cause moderate flooding at the coast and along the St. Johns River basin. Water will be 2-3 feet above normally dry ground.

This pattern will stick around through Monday (breezy, quick-moving showers).

The cloud cover, onshore winds, and scattered showers will keep temperatures slightly cooler and in the low 80s.

We will finally see a break in this pattern by the middle of the week. Winds will weaken by Wednesday. We will only see a few showers on Tuesday and should remain dry on Wednesday.

Onshore winds pick up once again on Thursday and into next weekend with scattered showers back in the forecast. quick-moving

Tropics:

We have a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a medium chance of development over the next 7 days. It has a good chance of becoming a tropical depression by mid to late week. No threat to our area right now. The next named storm will be Jerry.

