First Alert Weather: A brief break from the cold before next cold front arrives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

The bitterly cold air is moving away, but still chilly tonight with lows in the 30s to low 40s & just cold enough for some patchy light frost west of I-95 & south of I-10, where skies will stay mostly clear.

Warmer Wednesday with afternoon highs near 70 degrees. Clouds will increase ahead of a cold front, which will produce some rain showers in the afternoon from Waycross to Lake City.

The showers will spread across the rest of SE Georgia & NE Florida Wed. night, but rainfall amounts will not be great – generally less than a quarter of an inch. So, not much help with the very dry conditions & wildfire threat.

Colder air will follow for Thursday with blustery north winds & highs that will back into the 50s, setting us up for another frost & freeze Thursday night & early Friday with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

But this time the colder air will not last long & certainly will not be as severe as the last cold front. So highs will get back into the low 60s Friday & well into the 60s over the weekend.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear & chilly. Low: 37…patchy inland frost

Mostly clear & chilly. Low: 37…patchy inland frost WEDNESDAY: Clouds moving in with mid-afternoon to late-day showers, Waycross to Lake City. High: 69

Clouds moving in with mid-afternoon to late-day showers, Waycross to Lake City. High: 69 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds, a few showers. Low: 43

Clouds, a few showers. Low: 43 THURSDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, windy & chilly. 54

Becoming partly cloudy, windy & chilly. 54 FRIDAY: Frost/freeze early…. mostly sunny & breezy. 30/62

Frost/freeze early…. mostly sunny & breezy. 30/62 SATURDAY: Sunny. 37/65

Sunny. 37/65 SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 37/68

Mostly sunny. 37/68 MONDAY: Sunny. 43/71

Sunny. 43/71 TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 45/73

