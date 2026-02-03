Local

First Alert Weather: A brief break from the cold before next cold front arrives

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • The bitterly cold air is moving away, but still chilly tonight with lows in the 30s to low 40s & just cold enough for some patchy light frost west of I-95 & south of I-10, where skies will stay mostly clear.
  • Warmer Wednesday with afternoon highs near 70 degrees.  Clouds will increase ahead of a cold front, which will produce some rain showers in the afternoon from Waycross to Lake City.
  • The showers will spread across the rest of SE Georgia & NE Florida Wed. night, but rainfall amounts will not be great – generally less than a quarter of an inch.  So, not much help with the very dry conditions & wildfire threat.
  • Colder air will follow for Thursday with blustery north winds & highs that will back into the 50s, setting us up for another frost & freeze Thursday night & early Friday with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
  • But this time the colder air will not last long & certainly will not be as severe as the last cold front. So highs will get back into the low 60s Friday & well into the 60s over the weekend.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Mostly clear & chilly. Low: 37…patchy inland frost
  • WEDNESDAY: Clouds moving in with mid-afternoon to late-day showers, Waycross to Lake City. High: 69
  • WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds, a few showers. Low: 43
  • THURSDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, windy & chilly. 54
  • FRIDAY: Frost/freeze early…. mostly sunny & breezy.  30/62
  • SATURDAY: Sunny.  37/65
  • SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.  37/68
  • MONDAY: Sunny. 43/71
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 45/73

