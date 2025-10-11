First Alert Weather: Calming seas and winds with more sunshine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s still a cloudy & windy day, but there’s been much less rain compared to the last couple of days

There have been more flooding reports near the coast/St. John’s River around high tide Saturday afternoon

We have some spots of rain near & south of I-10, and the rain will stay slim to none this evening

Tomorrow will see a little less wind, but it will still be breezy

We’ll see some peeks of sun at times, too, finally

Temperatures will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s

While it will be breezy at EverBank Stadium, the Jags game looks nice

We may have some shower activity drift down toward I-10 tomorrow night, but otherwise, it’s a dry day

It’s a dry week ahead too with no rain chances every day

Mornings get comfortable in the 50s and 60s

With low humidity, sunshine, and daytime highs in the 80s, it will be a warm & pleasant week

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

Jerry has been downgraded to remnants

NHC has highlighted a tropical wave in the E. Atlantic

This system is likely not making it to the U.S.

Another tropical wave may try to move off Africa in the next week

There is no threat to Florida for at least a week, potentially even beyond

The next named storm of the season will be “Lorenzo”

Tracking the Tropics: Saturday, October 11 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Spotty Shower, Cloudy & Breezy. Low: 61

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Breezy but Pleasant. High: 77

MON: Partly Sunny, Less Wind. 58/83

TUE: Mostly Sunny. 59/85

WED: Mostly Sunny. 60/83

THU: Mostly Sunny. 59/84

FRI: Partly Sunny. 61/84

SAT: Partly Cloudy. 63/85