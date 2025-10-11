First Alert Weather: Calming seas and winds with more sunshine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s still a cloudy & windy day, but there’s been much less rain compared to the last couple of days
- There have been more flooding reports near the coast/St. John’s River around high tide Saturday afternoon
- We have some spots of rain near & south of I-10, and the rain will stay slim to none this evening
- Tomorrow will see a little less wind, but it will still be breezy
- We’ll see some peeks of sun at times, too, finally
- Temperatures will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s
- While it will be breezy at EverBank Stadium, the Jags game looks nice
- We may have some shower activity drift down toward I-10 tomorrow night, but otherwise, it’s a dry day
- It’s a dry week ahead too with no rain chances every day
- Mornings get comfortable in the 50s and 60s
- With low humidity, sunshine, and daytime highs in the 80s, it will be a warm & pleasant week
Tropics:
- Jerry has been downgraded to remnants
- NHC has highlighted a tropical wave in the E. Atlantic
- This system is likely not making it to the U.S.
- Another tropical wave may try to move off Africa in the next week
- There is no threat to Florida for at least a week, potentially even beyond
- The next named storm of the season will be “Lorenzo”
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Spotty Shower, Cloudy & Breezy. Low: 61
- TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Breezy but Pleasant. High: 77
- MON: Partly Sunny, Less Wind. 58/83
- TUE: Mostly Sunny. 59/85
- WED: Mostly Sunny. 60/83
- THU: Mostly Sunny. 59/84
- FRI: Partly Sunny. 61/84
- SAT: Partly Cloudy. 63/85