First Alert Weather: Calming seas and winds with more sunshine

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s still a cloudy & windy day, but there’s been much less rain compared to the last couple of days
  • There have been more flooding reports near the coast/St. John’s River around high tide Saturday afternoon
  • We have some spots of rain near & south of I-10, and the rain will stay slim to none this evening
  • Tomorrow will see a little less wind, but it will still be breezy
  • We’ll see some peeks of sun at times, too, finally
  • Temperatures will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s
  • While it will be breezy at EverBank Stadium, the Jags game looks nice
  • We may have some shower activity drift down toward I-10 tomorrow night, but otherwise, it’s a dry day
  • It’s a dry week ahead too with no rain chances every day
  • Mornings get comfortable in the 50s and 60s
  • With low humidity, sunshine, and daytime highs in the 80s, it will be a warm & pleasant week

Tropics:

  • Jerry has been downgraded to remnants
  • NHC has highlighted a tropical wave in the E. Atlantic
  • This system is likely not making it to the U.S.
  • Another tropical wave may try to move off Africa in the next week
  • There is no threat to Florida for at least a week, potentially even beyond
  • The next named storm of the season will be “Lorenzo”

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Spotty Shower, Cloudy & Breezy. Low: 61
  • TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Breezy but Pleasant. High: 77
  • MON: Partly Sunny, Less Wind. 58/83
  • TUE: Mostly Sunny. 59/85
  • WED: Mostly Sunny. 60/83
  • THU: Mostly Sunny. 59/84
  • FRI: Partly Sunny. 61/84
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy. 63/85

