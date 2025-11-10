First Alert Weather: Chilly and windy start to the work week, Bitter cold tonight

Temperatures falling in to the 40s this morning.

Breezy winds out of the northwest for the morning commute.

Dry morning commute.

Highs today will be 20-30 degrees cooler than Sunday under sunny skies.

Tuesday morning drops to freezing while Wednesday morning will be near freezing too.

Freeze warning from midnight - 8 a.m. tomorrow for inland neighborhoods.

Cold weather advisory from 2 a.m. - 8 a.m. tomorrow.

Feels like temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s tomorrow morning!

tomorrow morning! Frost looks patchy and isolated early Tuesday but more widespread early Wednesday.

We are not forecasting frost or freezes for the beaches of NE FL.

The cold doesn’t last long - we’re well above freezing Thursday morning.

We warm near 80 degrees next weekend.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

TODAY: Sunny and cold, Windy. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Clear and breezy. Inland freeze. LOW: 32 (Feels like the 20s)

VETERANS DAY: AM Freeze. Sunny and cool. 32/52

WEDNESDAY: AM Frost and Freeze. Sunny. 33/69

THURSDAY: Sunny. 44/74

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 48/74

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 55/78

