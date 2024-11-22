First Alert Weather: Clear and chilly this evening

The First Alert Weather Team projects clear and chilly weather this evening.

Tracking the coolest temperatures in 8 months to kick off the weekend

Temperatures dropping into the 40s after sunset

Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30s well inland and upper 30s to lower 40s in Jacksonville

Coolest morning since the late March forecast in Jacksonville.

Some patchy frost is possible west of Highway 301 before sunrise

Sunny again tomorrow with highs only in the lower to mid-60s

Sunday will be sunny with highs trying to make it back to the lower 70s in the afternoon

The mid-70s return Monday

TROPICS:

No concerns in the tropics.

Projected forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. LOW: 439

TOMORROW: Sunny and cool. High: 64

SUNDAY: Sunny. 40/71

MONDAY: Sunny. 44/74

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 46/78

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 53/74

THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly sunny and warm. 57/78

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 55/73

