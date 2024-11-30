FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold, dry, and sunny days ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inland Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning in effect until 9 a.m.

Another round of more expansive Frost/Freeze alerts Sunday morning, but still away from the coast.

Temperatures this morning range from 31-41°F, and will warm to near 60 today under full sunshine.

Great weather for the Jags game Sunday.

Morning lows will be near freezing inland the next 4 mornings, with a gradual warm-up by late next week.

Tropics

Hurricane season ends today.

TODAY: Sunny and cool. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Clear and cold, inland frost/freeze. LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 34/64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. 35/59

TUESDAY: Sunny and cold. 32/56

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool. 33/62

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. 39/72

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 51/72

