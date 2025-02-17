First Alert Weather: Cold temperatures return and rain hangs around

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a return of wintery weather as cold temperatures creep into the area.

The rain has come and gone from earlier Sunday morning & afternoon. The highest rain amounts were a half-inch plus west and north of Jacksonville.

We’ll see some sun before sunset, but it will be breezy.

Temperatures will fall down into the 40s and 30s by sunrise Monday morning, with wind chills even lower.

Mornings will stay cool the majority of the week. We haven’t had a morning in the 30s so far this month, but that streak will likely end this week.

We’ll start the week with sunshine Monday and Tuesday while it stays a touch cool. Pollen will likely increase with the dry weather.

Wednesday looks wet., though, so plan on rain mid-week. A few showers may work their way back in by the weekend too

Mornings stay chilly through the weekend, below average in the 30s and 40s.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

MON: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High: 60

TUE: Mostly Sunny. 39/69

WED: Becoming Cloudy, Scattered Showers. 53/70

THU: Partly to Mostly Sunny. 43/59

FRI: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 36/59

SAT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 41/60

SUN: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 43/61

