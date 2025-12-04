Local

First Alert Weather: Cold tonight with some patchy frost well inland

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Clear skies & cold tonight with lows in the 30s inland to the 40s at the beaches.  Some patchy frost for areas near & west of Highway 301.
  • Clouds move in on Thursday & will continue through the weekend.  A few showers will impact SE Ga. late Thursday/Thursday night, then a few showers over NE Fl. & SE Ga. Friday into Saturday, but with plenty of dry hours mixed in.  The most widespread & persistent rain looks to be Saturday night into Sunday.
  • Temps. will top out in the 60s Thursday… warm into the 70s Friday… 60s & 70s Saturday then in the 60s to around 70 Sunday.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Clear, chilly. Low: 39
  • THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with a few sprinkles by late day over SE Ga.  High: 64
  • THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, SE Ga. shower. Low: 51
  • FRIDAY: Cloudy & warmer with a few showers. High: 76
  • SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few showers.  59/70
  • SUNDAY: Rain.  57/68
  • MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.  49/66
  • TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.  40/59
  • WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 36/67

