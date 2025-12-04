First Alert Weather: Cold tonight with some patchy frost well inland

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Clear skies & cold tonight with lows in the 30s inland to the 40s at the beaches. Some patchy frost for areas near & west of Highway 301.

Clouds move in on Thursday & will continue through the weekend. A few showers will impact SE Ga. late Thursday/Thursday night, then a few showers over NE Fl. & SE Ga. Friday into Saturday, but with plenty of dry hours mixed in. The most widespread & persistent rain looks to be Saturday night into Sunday.

Temps. will top out in the 60s Thursday… warm into the 70s Friday… 60s & 70s Saturday then in the 60s to around 70 Sunday.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear, chilly. Low: 39

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with a few sprinkles by late day over SE Ga. High: 64

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, SE Ga. shower. Low: 51

FRIDAY: Cloudy & warmer with a few showers. High: 76

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few showers. 59/70

SUNDAY: Rain. 57/68

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 49/66

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/59

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 36/67

