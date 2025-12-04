First Alert Weather: Cold tonight with some patchy frost well inland

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Clear skies & cold tonight with lows in the 30s inland to the 40s at the beaches. Some patchy frost for areas near & west of Highway 301.
- Clouds move in on Thursday & will continue through the weekend. A few showers will impact SE Ga. late Thursday/Thursday night, then a few showers over NE Fl. & SE Ga. Friday into Saturday, but with plenty of dry hours mixed in. The most widespread & persistent rain looks to be Saturday night into Sunday.
- Temps. will top out in the 60s Thursday… warm into the 70s Friday… 60s & 70s Saturday then in the 60s to around 70 Sunday.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clear, chilly. Low: 39
- THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with a few sprinkles by late day over SE Ga. High: 64
- THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, SE Ga. shower. Low: 51
- FRIDAY: Cloudy & warmer with a few showers. High: 76
- SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few showers. 59/70
- SUNDAY: Rain. 57/68
- MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 49/66
- TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/59
- WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 36/67
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood