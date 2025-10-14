First Alert Weather: Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is clear and quiet with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Some patchy fog is possible before sunrise, but roads are dry.

Another beautiful day on tap with abundant sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s.

Dry weather prevails through the remainder of this week with similar temperatures.

A cold front will move through late Sunday into Monday. That’s our next chance of some rain.

TROPICS:

Lorenzo continues to move across the central tropical Atlantic. It will stay thousands of miles away from the United States.

Some models indicate Caribbean development by late October (typical for the time of year), but that’s a long way out.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 60/80

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/81

FRIDAY: Sunny. 58/81

SATURDAY: Sunny. 57/82

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers late. 62/83

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning shower. 66/80

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️