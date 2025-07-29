First Alert Weather Day: Continued dangerous heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Yesterday was the second day in a row at or above 100 degrees in JAX. We topped out at 101 in Jacksonville at JIA.

We will do it again today in some inland neighborhoods with highs near or just above 100 degrees inland.

Dangerous heat: Feels like temperatures will be 113-115 this afternoon.

An EXTREME HEAT WARNING will take effect for all of NE Florida and SE Georgia at noon today - 7 p.m.

will take effect for all of NE Florida and SE Georgia at noon today - 7 p.m. A few showers and storms will begin to develop after 2 p.m. and generally shift inland for the evening commute.

Locally heavy rainfall and lightning strikes are likely.

Highs tomorrow will still be hot in the upper 90s.

This weekend presents a decent shot at more widespread rain and storms.

Highs stay in the mid to upper 90s through the first half of the weekend.

TROPICS:

No areas of immediate concern. Some long-range potential late next week and the following week over or near the Caribbean and/or SW Atlantic.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day. Very hot and partly sunny. A few PM storms shifting inland. HIGH: 99. Feels like 110-115 (Record: 100 - 1875)

TONIGHT: Warm. LOW: 75

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. 75/98 (Record: 102 - 2010)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storms. 76/98 (Record: 102 - 1999)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storms. 76/97

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers and storms. 76/95

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. 75/90

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. 74/92

