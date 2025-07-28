FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat wave continues Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, as the feels-like temperatures will range from 110 to 115 degrees.
Here’s what you can expect:
- A very warm Monday night with temperatures only dropping into the upper 70s to low 80s.
- Very hot Tuesday again with highs near 100, feel-like temperatures of 110-115 degrees, and at least a few scattered afternoon storms to offer some relief for some neighborhoods.
- Only isolated afternoon storms Wednesday through Friday, so afternoon highs continue to hit 95 to 100 degrees.
- Finally, better afternoon storm chances arrive over the weekend as highs “settle” into the low to mid 90s.
TROPICS: No areas of immediate concern … some long-range potential late next week & the following week over or near the Caribbean &/or SW Atlantic. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”
TONIGHT: Clear and warm. Low: 79
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 99
TUESDAY NIGHT: A widely scattered storm early … partly cloudy. Low: 75
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. High: 98
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 76/98
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 76/97
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 76/95
SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot with scattered afternoon storms. 75/93
MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 74/92
