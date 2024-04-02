Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy downpours, gusty winds expected Wednesday for Jacksonville area

By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team will be tracking a strong cold front arriving Wednesday morning near or after the morning commute.

Potential for locally heavy downpours and rainfall amounts of 0.5″ to 1.5″+ is expected. Here is the timing of the storms:

Storm arrival times (+/-):

  • Lake City to Waycross: 6 AM - 8 AM
  • Brunswick to Macclenny: 7 AM - 9 AM
  • Jacksonville to Middleburg: 9 AM - 10 AM
  • St. Augustine to Palatka: 10 AM - 12 PM


Storm threats:

  • Gusty winds of 40 - 60 mph
  • Locally heavy rainfall
  • Small hail
  • Isolated tornado

Expect to see still-lingering showers for lunchtime Wednesday. Here’s how the rest of the day will time out:

  • Dry for the late afternoon and evening commute
  • A breezy day with winds out of the SW at 15 - 20 mph before the storms arrive and out of the west after the storms clear
  • Highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees south of JAX
  • Temperatures drop to the 40s by Thursday morning

