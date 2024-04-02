FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy downpours, gusty winds expected Wednesday for Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team will be tracking a strong cold front arriving Wednesday morning near or after the morning commute.
Potential for locally heavy downpours and rainfall amounts of 0.5″ to 1.5″+ is expected. Here is the timing of the storms:
Storm arrival times (+/-):
- Lake City to Waycross: 6 AM - 8 AM
- Brunswick to Macclenny: 7 AM - 9 AM
- Jacksonville to Middleburg: 9 AM - 10 AM
- St. Augustine to Palatka: 10 AM - 12 PM
Storm threats:
- Gusty winds of 40 - 60 mph
- Locally heavy rainfall
- Small hail
- Isolated tornado
Expect to see still-lingering showers for lunchtime Wednesday. Here’s how the rest of the day will time out:
- Dry for the late afternoon and evening commute
- A breezy day with winds out of the SW at 15 - 20 mph before the storms arrive and out of the west after the storms clear
- Highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees south of JAX
- Temperatures drop to the 40s by Thursday morning
