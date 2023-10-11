FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, storms move into the Jacksonville area tonight

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day beginning late tonight through Thursday morning.

Here’s what Action News Jax First Alert Weather Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs said we can expect:

Potential for heavy rainfall and strong thunderstorms.

Showers will continue to develop on Wednesday afternoon.

Rain becomes more intense after sunset, and especially after midnight.

Potential for strong to severe storms will exist over Northeast Florida after midnight.

One or two tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Two to four inches of rain through Thursday afternoon, which could produce areas of localized flooding.

