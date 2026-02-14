JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day

Issued Saturday morning in advance of the high fire risk and afternoon thunderstorm threat on Sunday .

. Sunday will start dry and mild with temperatures near 60, quickly warming to near 80 by lunchtime.

Gusty winds will develop area-wide Sunday morning through the afternoon. A few gusts near 35-40 mph are possible.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The combination of ongoing extreme drought, warm temperatures, and gusty winds will yield a high fire danger on Sunday. Any fire that ignites could spread rapidly.

Fortunately, help arrives with some rain by the afternoon/evening with a cold front. Widespread rain totals of 0.75-1.50″ are expected.

An embedded strong or severe storm is possible Sunday afternoon/evening with the following hazards:

Lightning (could ignite new fires)



Gusty winds (locally 40+ mph)



Isolated tornado (low but nonzero risk)

First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday: High fire risk and severe storm threat

Storm onset timing (subject to slight refinement):

12-3 PM: Inland Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida (i.e. Waycross to Lake City)



2-5 PM: Highway 301 corridor to coastal southeast Georgia



3-6 PM: Jacksonville Metro



4-7 PM: Palatka to St. Augustine



5-8 PM: Daytona Beach

First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday: High fire risk and severe storm threat

Most in our area haven’t seen thunderstorms since October 2025. Make sure you have a reliable way to receive warnings (like the free First Alert Weather app).

Rain will largely end Sunday night, with lingering clouds early Monday before clearing out into Monday afternoon.

Dry and warming weather returns into next week, continuing the fire threat.

First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday: High fire risk and severe storm threat

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.