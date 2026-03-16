FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Line of scattered strong storms arrive early this afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to a line of strong storms arriving in our area early this afternoon.

A mainly dry morning in most neighborhoods.

A few morning showers are possible the farther west you go from Jacksonville for the AM commute.

Highs today will reach the lower to mid 80s in NE Florida and upper 70s in SE Georgia.

Winds will pick up out of the south and eventually the southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph.

A line of showers and strong storms will move across our viewing area today.

A few showers/storms will likely develop ahead of the main line of storms.

Hazards:

Strong winds



Heavy rain



Isolated tornadoes



Hail

Storm arrival times:

Waycross, GA: 10 AM - Noon



Brunswick, GA: 11 AM - Noon



Lake City, FL: 11 AM - Noon



Jacksonville: 1 - 3 PM



JAX Beach: 1 - 3 PM



St. Augustine: 1 - 3 PM



Palatka: 1 - 3 PM

Rain amounts Monday will average from 0.50-1.00," locally higher.

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Rain will come to an end from west to east Monday in time for the bulk of the evening commute.

Temperatures will plummet Monday night/Tuesday morning, into the 30s by sunrise Tuesday.

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day: Showers and storms. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: A few showers/storms. Humid. LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and much colder. AM light frost for inland SE GA. 36/57

WEDNESDAY: AM Inland frost. Mostly sunny. 37/63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/68

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/77

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 51/81

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/84

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