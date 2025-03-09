First Alert Weather Day: On-and-off rain and storms through the morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Day continues through Monday morning, as our First Alert Weather Team tracks on-and-off rain and storms in the area.

Rain and thunderstorms continue to track from west to east into the area Sunday.

We’ve had a bit of a lull in the activity this afternoon. But, expect coverage to pick up again this evening.

A system in the Gulf right now will continue to make its way across the state through Sunday night and into tomorrow morning.

A severe weather threat remains overnight and into tomorrow morning, so expect a wet and stormy commute.

Heavy rain with localized flooding will be the main threat, along with lightning.

Isolated strong wind gusts (40-60 mph) are possible. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

We’ve already received 1-2″+ and an additional 1-2″ will be possible before we dry out by Monday afternoon/early evening.

The rest of the week will be dry and warm.

The next rain system will likely arrive on Sunday, so there could be rain at The Players.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Top Stories:

Read: ‘Bloody Sunday’ 60th anniversary marked in Selma with remembrances and concerns about the future

Read: Watering restrictions begin today in St. Johns County, Duval after Daylight Savings Time

Read: 90 Wells Fargo employees being laid off in Jacksonville

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.