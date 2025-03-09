Watering restrictions begin today in St. Johns County, Duval after Daylight Savings Time

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — With the recent effects of Daylight Savings Time early on Sunday, St. Johns County and JEA are reminding residents to update their water irrigation systems.

St. johns County - Water Restrictions

Residents are reminded that between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., water is not allowed to be sprayed. For more information, call 904-209-0734 or click HERE.

JEA provided the following on social media:

