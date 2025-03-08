First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Rain and thunderstorms on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Sunday as our weather team tracks rain and thunderstorms for the remainder of the weekend.

After a few showers earlier Saturday, we are dry this afternoon. There will be a few light showers possible this evening mainly south and west of Jacksonville.

We will dry out overnight before showers and thunderstorms arrive throughout Sunday morning.

Rain will be pretty persistent (with embedded thunderstorms) through much of the day and into Monday.

Rainfall totals will be between 1-2″ with higher totals of 3-4″ possible.

There is a low-end risk for severe weather on Sunday (level 1 out of 5). Gusty winds will be the main threat.

Rain continues on Monday morning before clearing out by the evening.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

SUN: (FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY) Rain and storms pick up in coverage throughout the morning. Rain/storms throughout the day. 62/66

MON: Rain for the first half of the day. Breezy and drying out by the evening. 59/68

TUE: Clear and cold start. Sunny and warming up in the afternoon. 46/76

WED: Sunny. 48/80.

THU: Partly cloudy. 49/77

FRI: Mostly sunny and warm. 52/79

SAT: Mostly sunny and breezy. 58/80

