First annual Seafarers Memorial Ride to pay tribute to local boaters missing since 2023

ST. MARY'S, Ga. — It’s now been nearly a year and a half since three fishermen set sail out of Brunswick on their boat, the Carol Ann.

The young men never came home, leaving behind heartbroken family and friends.

Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson, and Tyler Barlow are set to be honored this summer in the first annual Seafarers Memorial Ride.

On July 12th, drivers and motorcyclists are invited to join the ride, which begins at the site of the proposed future Seafarer’s Memorial in St. Mary’s

Registration will be in person on the day of, from 8:30 – 9:30 AM, before the event begins at 10:00 AM. A police escort will be provided for the entire duration of the ride.

The entry fee is $25 cash per car. For motorcycles, the cost is $25 for the driver and $10 for a passenger.

Organizers say there will be food, prize drawings and raffles available for participants.

The ride will come to an end at the Kingsland Veterans of Foreign Wars post on Camden Woods Parkway.

All proceeds will help to fund that permanent memorial in honor of the missing young men and any others in the community lost in similar circumstances.

Future Seafarer's Memorial Park

If you can’t participate but still wish to donate to the cause, you can do so by clicking here.

