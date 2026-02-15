Local

First Alert Weather Day Sunday

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

  • Sunday morning is mild with temperatures in the 50s and increasing clouds.
  • We will be dry through mid-day with quickly warming temperatures to near 80 degrees.
  • Dry for the Daytona 500 race, as rain will arrive later in the evening
  • Winds will increase to become very breezy on Sunday with a few wind gusts approaching 40 mph. This will cause any fires that do develop to spread quickly.
  • Rain and storms move in from northwest to southeast Sunday afternoon and evening. Expected time of arrival:
    • Inland SE GA and far inland NE FL (Waycross to Lake City): 1 - 3 PM
    • Coastal SE GA and inland NE FL (Brunswick to Macclenny to west Jax): 3 - 5 PM
    • Jacksonville metro: 5 -7 PM
    • Palatka to St. Augustine: 6 - 8 PM
  • Beneficial rain falls for everyone today, with totals ranging from 0.5-1.5″. Additional storm hazards include:
    • Lightning (could ignite new fires)
    • Strong winds (some 45-50+ mph in the stronger storms)
    • Isolated tornado
  • Our area dries out overnight, and after some morning clouds on Monday, we have a nice and quiet week ahead. Sunshine will progressively warm temperatures back into the low 80s by mid-late week.
  • The drought, pollen, and fire risk will continue despite Sunday’s rain.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Warm, humid, breezy, afternoon/evening rain/storms. HIGH: 81 (Record: 83 - 2001)

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain ending, remaining cloudy. LOW: 59

MONDAY: Cloudy start, then mostly sunny and cooler. 59/66

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/74

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/79

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 52/80

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/81

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 59/80

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: February 15, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

