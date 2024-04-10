First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Strong cold front, quick-hitting thunderstorms in the forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to a strong cold front bringing a quick-hitting line of potentially strong thunderstorms.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team says about the timing of the storms:
- Pre-dawn showers/a few storms for Southeast Georgia.
- A secondary line of storms for SE Georgia will arrive between 7-10 a.m.
- Isolated early morning shower well inland in Northeast Florida.
- Line of storms moving west to east near Lake City between 8 a.m. and Noon (individual cells racing northeast).
- Line of storms moving across the Jacksonville metro area between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- A line of storms will move into St. Augustine between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Drying out in time for the evening commute across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
Here are the impacts we are expected to see:
- Gusty winds before thunderstorms arrive. 30-40+ mph.
- Winds in any strong storms could gust to 40-60 mph.
- An isolated tornado is possible.
- Heavy rainfall: 0.5-1.0+” possible (everyone sees at least some rain).
- Lightning
- Thursday will be a windy day, regardless of any storms.
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️