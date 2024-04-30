St. Johns County BBQ restaurant asking for the safe return of ‘Tip Toe’ the rooster

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The owners of Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ located in St. Johns County are asking for the safe return of one of its roosters.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, “Tip Toe” has gone missing. The local, fan-favorite BBQ restaurant said it’s now offering a reward for “Tip Toe’s” return.

Woodpeckers described their missing friend.

“He has a slight limp so stands out from other roosters. He has been with us for 4 years and is very loved and missed here. No questions asked”

If you locate the “Tip Toe” you can return him to Woodpeckers at 4930 State Road 13 N. in St. Augustine or call the business at 904-531-5670.

