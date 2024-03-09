FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado watch in effect for Southeast Georgia until 2 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to potential strong storms forecast for our area on Saturday.

A tornado watch is also in effect for our Southeast Georgia counties of Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce, and Ware until 2 p.m.

Here’s what you can expect:

Near-record high temperatures are expected Saturday with highs in the middle 80s before it rains.

A line of heavy rain and embedded strong thunderstorms will move through the region Saturday afternoon.

Timing: Southeast Georgia: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Northeast Florida: 2 p.m.-10 p.m., Jacksonville: 4 pm-7pm, St. Augustine: 7pm-10pm

10 a.m.-5 p.m., 2 p.m.-10 p.m., 4 pm-7pm, St. Augustine: 7pm-10pm Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

On average, most neighborhoods will pick up 0.75-1.00″ of rain.

Rain ends after midnight into Sunday morning, with clearing and cooler weather for Sunday.

Tuesday’s Concert and Round 1 at TPC Sawgrass look good.





