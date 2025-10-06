First Alert Weather: Decent weather for Jags game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- A few brief showers on Monday night, but not a lot of rain. So, for the Jags kickoff at 8:20 pm: mostly cloudy & humid with a quick passing showers & temp. in the 70s.
- Just a few brief showers Tuesday, then dry Wednesday as temps. warm up reaching the mid to upper 80s.
- A few showers Thursday & Friday as winds pick up again out of the northeast, dropping high temps. into the 70s to low 80s.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Tropics:
- A tropical wave over the E. Atlantic has a good chance to develop & will be near or just north/northeast of the Caribbean islands by Thu./Fri. A wave near the Yucatan Peninsula has some chance at weak development over the Bay of Campeche before moving into Mexico mid to late week.
- Low pressure will develop east of Jax late this week & may try to take on some subtropical characteristics. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower, some drizzle. Low: 71
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. High: 85
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 69
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & warm. High: 87
- THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers… becoming breezy again. 68/84
- FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a few showers. 69/78
- SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler. 65/79
- SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/80
- MONDAY: Partly sunny. 58/83