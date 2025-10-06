First Alert Weather: Decent weather for Jags game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A few brief showers on Monday night, but not a lot of rain. So, for the Jags kickoff at 8:20 pm: mostly cloudy & humid with a quick passing showers & temp. in the 70s.

Just a few brief showers Tuesday, then dry Wednesday as temps. warm up reaching the mid to upper 80s.

A few showers Thursday & Friday as winds pick up again out of the northeast, dropping high temps. into the 70s to low 80s.

Tropics:

A tropical wave over the E. Atlantic has a good chance to develop & will be near or just north/northeast of the Caribbean islands by Thu./Fri. A wave near the Yucatan Peninsula has some chance at weak development over the Bay of Campeche before moving into Mexico mid to late week.

Low pressure will develop east of Jax late this week & may try to take on some subtropical characteristics. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

