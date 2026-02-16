First Alert Weather: Drier and much cooler, warmer afternoons return this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute in NE Florida and SE Georgia.
- Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s this morning.
- Highs today will be in the lower to mid 60s as cooler and drier air moves in.
- A bit of a breeze as well out of the north at 10-15 mph, switching to out of the northeast this afternoon.
- Gusts of 20 mph at times closer to the coast.
- Mostly cloudy skies today.
- Tomorrow morning will drop to the mid 40s.
- Highs tomorrow in the lower to mid 70s.
- Near 80 degrees in Jacksonville by Wednesday/Thursday.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 66
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 45
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 45/74
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Mild. 50/79
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Isolated sprinkle possible. 55/80
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy & Warm. 59/84 (Record: 86 - 1961)
SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Warm. Isolated shower possible. 59/83
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 57/73
