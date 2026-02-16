First Alert Weather: Drier and much cooler, warmer afternoons return this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute in NE Florida and SE Georgia.

Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s this morning.

Highs today will be in the lower to mid 60s as cooler and drier air moves in.

A bit of a breeze as well out of the north at 10-15 mph, switching to out of the northeast this afternoon.

Gusts of 20 mph at times closer to the coast.

Mostly cloudy skies today.

Tomorrow morning will drop to the mid 40s.

Highs tomorrow in the lower to mid 70s.

Near 80 degrees in Jacksonville by Wednesday/Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 66

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 45

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 45/74

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Mild. 50/79

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Isolated sprinkle possible. 55/80

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy & Warm. 59/84 (Record: 86 - 1961)

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Warm. Isolated shower possible. 59/83

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 57/73

