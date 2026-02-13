First Alert Weather: Dry & mild Saturday followed by rain later Sunday, high wildfire risk continues

Local

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • A dry & mild start to the weekend with highs Saturday in the 60s at the beaches to 70-75 inland under partly sunny skies.
  • An approaching cold front will bring some beneficial rain & a few thunderstorms later Sunday afternoon & night.  But the day will begin windy & warm with a high wildfire threat.  Temps. will top out in the low 80s prior to the rain.  Rainfall coverage will be 100% between 3 & 9 pm with amounts averaging a half inch to an inch, locally 1.5”.
  • Early next week will be cooler with a return to dry conditions, other than a few brief light showers lingering into Monday.  The rest of the week will be dry & progressively warmer.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

