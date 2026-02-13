First Alert Weather: Dry & mild Saturday followed by rain later Sunday, high wildfire risk continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- A dry & mild start to the weekend with highs Saturday in the 60s at the beaches to 70-75 inland under partly sunny skies.
- An approaching cold front will bring some beneficial rain & a few thunderstorms later Sunday afternoon & night. But the day will begin windy & warm with a high wildfire threat. Temps. will top out in the low 80s prior to the rain. Rainfall coverage will be 100% between 3 & 9 pm with amounts averaging a half inch to an inch, locally 1.5”.
- Early next week will be cooler with a return to dry conditions, other than a few brief light showers lingering into Monday. The rest of the week will be dry & progressively warmer.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 45
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 73… 60s at the beaches.
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 59
- SUNDAY: Windy & warm with increasing clouds… heavy showers & a few t’storms later in the afternoon into the evening. High: 81
- MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy & cooler with a brief lingering shower. 59/66
- TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/71
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/79
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 52/80
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 53/81
