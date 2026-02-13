First Alert Weather: Dry & mild Saturday followed by rain later Sunday, high wildfire risk continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A dry & mild start to the weekend with highs Saturday in the 60s at the beaches to 70-75 inland under partly sunny skies.

An approaching cold front will bring some beneficial rain & a few thunderstorms later Sunday afternoon & night. But the day will begin windy & warm with a high wildfire threat. Temps. will top out in the low 80s prior to the rain. Rainfall coverage will be 100% between 3 & 9 pm with amounts averaging a half inch to an inch, locally 1.5”.

Early next week will be cooler with a return to dry conditions, other than a few brief light showers lingering into Monday. The rest of the week will be dry & progressively warmer.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 45

Clear. Low: 45 SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 73… 60s at the beaches.

Partly sunny. High: 73… 60s at the beaches. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 59

Partly cloudy. Low: 59 SUNDAY: Windy & warm with increasing clouds… heavy showers & a few t’storms later in the afternoon into the evening. High: 81

Windy & warm with increasing clouds… heavy showers & a few t’storms later in the afternoon into the evening. High: 81 MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy & cooler with a brief lingering shower. 59/66

Mostly cloudy, breezy & cooler with a brief lingering shower. 59/66 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/71

Mostly sunny. 45/71 WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/79

Mostly sunny. 50/79 THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 52/80

Partly sunny. 52/80 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 53/81

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast