First Alert Weather: Dry with warm afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the upper 50s inland and 60s and 70s along the coast.

Dry local roads this morning and afternoon.

An onshore wind will continue this afternoon leading to a moderate rip current risk at local beaches.

Some minor tidal flooding will continue today at times of high tide.

We are mainly dry this week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TROPICS :

A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic could gradually develop as it moves NW over the next day or two. We favor a path north of the Caribbean and well to the east of the United States.

Another tropical wave has emerged from the West Coast of Africa.

We will track this one over the next several days to see if it can get better organized.

The next name is Gabrielle.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Comfortable and cool. LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 67/89

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 68/86

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 68/87

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated shower. 69/86

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. 70/85

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 71/85

