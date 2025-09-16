First Alert Weather: Dry with warm afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the upper 50s inland and 60s and 70s along the coast.
- Dry local roads this morning and afternoon.
- An onshore wind will continue this afternoon leading to a moderate rip current risk at local beaches.
- Some minor tidal flooding will continue today at times of high tide.
- We are mainly dry this week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
TROPICS:
- A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic could gradually develop as it moves NW over the next day or two. We favor a path north of the Caribbean and well to the east of the United States.
- Another tropical wave has emerged from the West Coast of Africa.
- We will track this one over the next several days to see if it can get better organized.
- The next name is Gabrielle.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 86
TONIGHT: Comfortable and cool. LOW: 64
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 67/89
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 68/86
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 68/87
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated shower. 69/86
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. 70/85
MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 71/85
