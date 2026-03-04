First Alert Weather: Evening fog and more warm afternoons in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Tracking sunny conditions Wednesday afternoon with warm temperatures in the 70s.

Sea fog will move inland Wednesday evening, setting up another round of dense fog tonight across the area.

Afternoon highs warm into the 80s for more Thursday into the weekend with some record highs possible away from the coast.

A few isolated showers are possible each day through the weekend.

Most local neighborhoods don’t see rain.

No significant rain over the next week.

The Gate River Run Saturday looks dry, mild, and somewhat humid with warming temperatures into the 70s by mid-morning.

A very warm start to The PLAYERS Championship week!

TONIGHT: Fog spreading inland. LOW: 59

TOMORROW: AM fog. Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. High: 83

FRIDAY: Morning fog, partly cloudy afternoon. Isolated shower. 61/83

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. 62/83

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. 62/84 (Record: 86 - 1974)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 64/83

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 63/86

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 64/86 (Record: 89 - 1967)

