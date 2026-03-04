First Alert Weather: Evening fog and more warm afternoons in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Tracking sunny conditions Wednesday afternoon with warm temperatures in the 70s.
- Sea fog will move inland Wednesday evening, setting up another round of dense fog tonight across the area.
- Afternoon highs warm into the 80s for more Thursday into the weekend with some record highs possible away from the coast.
- A few isolated showers are possible each day through the weekend.
- Most local neighborhoods don’t see rain.
- No significant rain over the next week.
- The Gate River Run Saturday looks dry, mild, and somewhat humid with warming temperatures into the 70s by mid-morning.
- A very warm start to The PLAYERS Championship week!
TONIGHT: Fog spreading inland. LOW: 59
TOMORROW: AM fog. Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. High: 83
FRIDAY: Morning fog, partly cloudy afternoon. Isolated shower. 61/83
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. 62/83
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. 62/84 (Record: 86 - 1974)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 64/83
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 63/86
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 64/86 (Record: 89 - 1967)
