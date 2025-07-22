First Alert Weather: Expect storms this week, not quite as hot as last week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Storms will diminish this evening in what will be a wetter week, so temps. not *quite* as hot
- Midday & afternoon storms are likely Tuesday through Thursday before becoming more widely scattered Friday into the weekend.
- High temps. will be in the upper 80s to low 90s before turning hotter again by the weekend.
- Storms that develop this week will produce very heavy rain along with gusty winds & frequent lightning.
TROPICS:
A tropical wave over the Central Atlantic is westbound but will encounter increasing shear by late in the week so little overall development expected. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Storms end early… partly cloudy. Low: 75
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & storms. High: 93
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Evening shower/storm… partly cloudy. Low: 75
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered heavy showers & storms. High: 90
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & storms. 74/92
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/91
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms 74/93
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon showers & storms. 75/95
- MONDAY: Hot.. partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/97
