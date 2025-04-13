First Alert Weather: Extended dry spell with nice, warm weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking beautiful weather accompanying extended dry days.

Sunday has been another really nice day with afternoon highs in the mid-70s

Tonight will be chilly , but not as cold as last night.

Monday and Tuesday will feature sunshine & near record highs.

A cold front sweeps through late Tuesday. Temperatures will drop slightly mid-week before warming right back up by Easter weekend.

An early look at Easter: Sunday looks very warm & breezy

The next 7-10 day look dry.

While pollen is basically done, wildfire season is not.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Low: 51

TOMORROW: Sunny & Warm! High: 87 (Record: 90 - 2007)

TUE: Partly Sunny & Very Warm. 57/87 (Record: 90 - 1006)

WED: Mostly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. 52/78

THU: Sunny. 49/81

FRI: Sunny & Mild. 55/83

SAT: Mostly Sunny. 60/87

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy. 61/87



