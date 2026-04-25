First Alert Weather: Eyeing increasing humidity and rain chances

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s a warm day with a few clouds overhead this afternoon
- The Hwy 82/Brantley County fire has ramped up again today
- The fire is slowly shifting east and north toward Glynn and Wayne Counties
- Sea breezes and wind shifts will continue to make conditions tough for firefighters
- The sea breeze moves inland this evening, and we’ll see isolated showers along it
- Showers near the FL/GA border and I-75 are steadily tracking toward our area too
- A few showers may linger past sunset tonight
- Lightning in any showers could spawn additional fires
- Sunday’s a rinse-and-repeat of today
- Isolated showers develop in the afternoon and some will last into the night
- Onshore winds pick up Monday, pushing isolated showers well south of I-10
- Temps cool briefly on Monday, then we warm right back up to 90 Tue/Wed
- A cold front on Thursday brings another shot at rain
- A storm system is showing signs of moving in next weekend too, we’re tracking
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Isolated Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 64
TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Isolated Showers. High: 88
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler. Iso. Shower South. 63/77
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 56/85
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 62/89
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 64/87
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. 60/80
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 61/81
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