First Alert Weather: Eyeing increasing humidity and rain chances

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s a warm day with a few clouds overhead this afternoon

The Hwy 82/Brantley County fire has ramped up again today

The fire is slowly shifting east and north toward Glynn and Wayne Counties

Sea breezes and wind shifts will continue to make conditions tough for firefighters

The sea breeze moves inland this evening, and we’ll see isolated showers along it

Showers near the FL/GA border and I-75 are steadily tracking toward our area too

A few showers may linger past sunset tonight

Lightning in any showers could spawn additional fires

Sunday’s a rinse-and-repeat of today

Isolated showers develop in the afternoon and some will last into the night

Onshore winds pick up Monday, pushing isolated showers well south of I-10

Temps cool briefly on Monday, then we warm right back up to 90 Tue/Wed

A cold front on Thursday brings another shot at rain

A storm system is showing signs of moving in next weekend too, we’re tracking

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 64

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Isolated Showers. High: 88

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler. Iso. Shower South. 63/77

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 56/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 62/89

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 64/87

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. 60/80

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 61/81

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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