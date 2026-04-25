JSO searching for suspect after Chase Bank robbery in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect following a robbery at a Chase Bank on Atlantic Boulevard in San Marco Saturday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the bank at 1515 Atlantic Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m. JSO says the suspect entered the branch, demanded money from a teller and fled on foot heading north toward downtown after the teller complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

No firearm was displayed during the robbery, though JSO is considering the suspect armed and dangerous.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 6 feet 5 inches tall, with a neatly trimmed brown beard. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black hoodie, green pants and black shoes, and was carrying a blue backpack.

Robbery and Violent Crime investigators, along with Crime Scene detectives, are conducting the initial investigation. The FBI has been notified.

Authorities are urging anyone who spots the suspect not to approach him and to contact JSO immediately.

Those with information related to the incident may contact JSO at 904-630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS, or submit an online tip to JSOCrimetips@Jaxsheriff.org.

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