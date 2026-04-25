Buckman Bridge weekend closures: Two northbound lanes and one ramp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has scheduled continuous northbound double lane and ramp closures for the Buckman Bridge starting Friday night.

The closures are part of a maintenance project to replace finger joints and perform structural repairs. The project also involves structural steel work and partial coatings on the bridge.

Two outside lanes of I-295 North are scheduled to close Friday at 10 p.m. and reopen by 4 a.m. Monday.

The ramp from San Jose Boulevard, also called State Road 13, to I-295 North will also be closed during the same period. Motorists will be detoured via Old St. Augustine Road to access I-295.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and allow for additional travel time throughout the weekend.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2026. This timeline is subject to weather and other unforeseen circumstances.

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