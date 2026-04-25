Brantley County residents who lost home and business to fire are staying positive

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — “It’s 30 years of my life, just flash, you know?” said Jesse Morgan, owner of Morgan Automotive in Brantley County.

Morgan Automotives on Highway 82 is one of three wrecker services in Brantley County.

“I’m in the wrecker business, so I have to deal with trauma and issues,” said Morgan. “And it’s kind of different because the shoe’s on the other foot.”

Morgan says currently he’s estimating roughly $200,000 dollars’ worth of damages to his business.

“The wind decided to blow it straight back towards us,” said Jecie Enke, who lost his home on Thursday to the fire.

Jecie and his wife Bobbi Enke had lived in their home on Lane Cemetery Road for 7 years. They thought their home had been spared from the fire, but everything changed Thursday afternoon.

“Within two hours of the wind shifting smoke started rolling in, a fire truck pulled down our road and told us that we had to leave,” said Jecie Enke.

The Enke’s grabbed their two-year-old daughter, two dogs and their cat and went to their friend’s house. It wasn’t until their friend sent them a video that they knew their house was gone. But they are staying positive.

“Everything that meant something with us came with us,” said Bobbi Enke. “So we have our home, we’re just traveling.”

Morgan says he won’t let this stop him from getting back to work.

“You can’t just sit around and wait on somebody to come along and save the day,” said Morgan. “You’re going to have to get out there and make something happen.”

Morgan does not have a GoFundMe. If you would like to donate to the Enke’s GoFundMe, click the link below:

Fundraiser by Tina Gibson : Coming Together for Bobbi’s Family

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