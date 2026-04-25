Officials warn of potential ‘super fog’ near Railroad Fire in Clay, Putnam Counties

The Florida Forest Service is warning of a potential “super fog event” overnight Friday and during the early morning on Saturday due to the smoke from the Railroad Fire in Clay and Putnam Counties.

As of Friday evening, the Railroad Fire is 70% contained at 4,413 acres.

Due to the smoke from the fire, combined with the heavy overnight and early morning fog, officials say a “super fog” could occur near the fire and into northern portions of Clay County.

The Orange Park Police Department says a “super fog event can reduce visibility to less than 10 feet ahead.”

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution if travelling through the area.

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