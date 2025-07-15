FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few heavy showers as a tropical low moves south of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are tracking the potential for a few coastal showers this morning that will spread a bit inland.

A area of low pressure continues to spin abut 150 miles southeast of JAX Beach.

The low will likely move WNW through the morning and afternoon as it crosses Florida.

The center of the low may in fact move near or just across our southern TV viewing area (Putnam/Southern St. Johns to Southern Columbia counties).

Limited/few impacts: locally heavy rainfall and a moderate rip current risk.

Wind gusts may pick up to 20+ mph this afternoon.

Localized flooding is possible with any slow moving downpours well south of Jacksonville.

Highs near 90 degrees today. Feels like temperatures of 100.

This low then drifts into the NE Gulf with some possibility of developing into a tropical system

This pattern will help guide showers & storms farther inland each day

The heaviest rain will be between I-75 and the Gulf Coast

A few afternoon showers/storms continue, especially inland, for the rest of the week.

TROPICS

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking low pressure in the Atlantic that will cross Florida today and may develop in the NE Gulf later this week.

The next named storm will be “Dexter”

More details: Talking the Tropics with Mike

TODAY: Partly cloudy, a few downpours/storms. High: 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few inland storms. 74/92

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a few inland storms. 73/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy & hot, a few storms. 74/95

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, a few storms. 74/96

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storm. 75/95

MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storm. 74/94

