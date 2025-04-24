FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few inland showers, warm through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry this morning with temperatures in the 60s.

Some morning sunshine.

Partly cloudy this afternoon.

An isolated inland shower is possible this afternoon.

Most local neighborhoods don’t see rain today.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s today inland and 70s/lower 80s along the coast.

Friday will be mainly dry with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: April 24, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated well inland shower. HIGH: 85 (Near 80 at the coast)

TONIGHT: Dry, mild. LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 64/84

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated inland shower. 65/90

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower/storm. 65/88

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers moving inland. 66/84

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 65/84

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/86

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.