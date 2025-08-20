FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few isolated inland showers, peak waves from Erin arriving tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking some rainstorms moving inland until sunset, with temperatures in the lower 90s and high 80s.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Wednesday afternoon, we are tracking a few slow-moving downpours moving inland.

Showers should fade after sunset

Mostly sunny on Thursday with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon.

Highs will reach the lower 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 degrees at the coast

High rip current risk remains for the next several days as swells continue to arrive from hurricane “Erin”

Breakers will be 5-8 feet on Thursday with higher seas offshore.

The surf should be a bit “cleaner” on Thursday with offshore winds.

The best advice is to stay out of the water.

Some beach erosion is possible at high tides on Wednesday night and Thursday.

TROPICS :

Hurricane Erin is a Category 2 hurricane about 480 miles east of JAX Beach.

Fortunately, there is very high confidence in the core of Erin remaining well offshore the eastern United States.

Erin’s wind field is very large, pushing large swells toward the southeast coast, including all of our beaches.

Frequent, life-threatening rip currents are very likely at all local beaches today and lasting through at least Friday, if not portions of the weekend.

Wave heights will peak on Wednesday evening at 6-10 feet and slowly go down over the next few days. This will cause at least some beach erosion around the times of high tide at night and on Thursday.

Higher-than-normal tides are possible on Wednesday, which could produce some minor coastal flooding in the flood-prone tidal locations.

Behind Erin, two other tropical waves bears watching in the long-range but don’t appear to be a threat, as of now.

The next name is Fernand (pronounced fair-NAHN).

Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 74

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. High: 94

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 74/90

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 74/92

MONDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storm. 74/93

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storm. 74/91

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, isolated shower. 73/90

