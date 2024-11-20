FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few showers before a big cool down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cloudy skies this morning with a few showers.

Light showers expected vs heavy rain.

Dry times as well today.

A few isolated showers will likely redevelop this afternoon before a cold front sweeps through.

Clearing skies this evening as much cooler and drier air filters in.

Highs in the upper 70s today.

Inland temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 40s tomorrow morning.

Coastal temperatures will drop to the lower 50s tomorrow morning.

Highs only in the 60s tomorrow and through the weekend.

Thursday will be breezy with NW winds at 20-25 mph with higher gusts.

Inland neighborhoods will see the 30s by Saturday morning.

TROPICS:

No concerns in the tropics.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 65/79

TONIGHT: Clearing and turning breezy. Much cooler. LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, much colder. Breezy. 49/66

FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. 42/64

SATURDAY: Sunny and cool. 39/64

SUNDAY: Sunny. 40/68

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 44/74

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 46/75

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 20, 2024 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

