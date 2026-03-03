Local

First Alert Weather: Foggy morning for some with warming temperatures

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are near 60 degrees with some areas seeing low clouds/fog and other areas clear skies.

  • A partial lunar eclipse will begin at 4:50 a.m., becoming a total lunar eclipse at 6:04 a.m., then peaking at 6:33 a.m. The moon will be setting below the horizon in the western sky at 6:52 AM. Clouds/fog and the low position of the moon will make it difficult to see for many across our area.
  • A mix of sun and clouds today will warm temperatures to the middle and upper 70s inland and 60s along the coast.
  • Another round of low clouds/fog is likely tonight, with warming afternoons the rest of this week.
  • Highs will return to the 80s by Thursday, nearing records in some places.
  • The Gate River Run Saturday looks dry, mild, and somewhat humid with warming temperatures into the 70s by mid-morning.
  • The next week is mostly if not totally dry.

TODAY: Morning fog, afternoon sun. HIGH: 78 (60s at the beaches)

TONIGHT: Fog developing late. LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Patchy AM Fog. Partly cloudy and mild, isolated shower. 57/79

THURSDAY: Patchy AM Fog. Partly cloudy and warmer. 59/83 (Record: 87 - 2020)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 61/83

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/83

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/84 (Record: 86 - 1974)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 64/83

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: March 3, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read