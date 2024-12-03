First Alert Weather: Freeze Warning in effect Tuesday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Much of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will see freezing temperatures Tuesday night.
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect:
- Despite full sunshine Tuesday, temperatures have stayed in the 50s area-wide.
- Temperatures will plummet after sunset Tuesday for the coldest night inland so far this season.
- Middle to upper 20s are expected inland Tuesday night, with lower to upper 30s across the coastal corridor.
- We are a smidge warmer Wednesday into the low 60s with sunny skies, and noticeably warmer Thursday near 70.
- Another shot of cool air comes in Friday with highs in the low 60s and morning lows back into the upper 30s by Saturday morning.
- Dry weather continues.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Frost and inland freeze. LOW: 30
WEDNESDAY: AM widespread frost/inland freeze. Sunny. HIGH: 62
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 39/69
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. 44/61
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 37/64
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/70
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 53/74
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. 60/75
