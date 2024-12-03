First Alert Weather: Freeze Warning in effect Tuesday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Much of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will see freezing temperatures Tuesday night.

Despite full sunshine Tuesday, temperatures have stayed in the 50s area-wide.

Temperatures will plummet after sunset Tuesday for the coldest night inland so far this season.

Middle to upper 20s are expected inland Tuesday night, with lower to upper 30s across the coastal corridor.

We are a smidge warmer Wednesday into the low 60s with sunny skies, and noticeably warmer Thursday near 70.

Another shot of cool air comes in Friday with highs in the low 60s and morning lows back into the upper 30s by Saturday morning.

Dry weather continues.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Frost and inland freeze. LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: AM widespread frost/inland freeze. Sunny. HIGH: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 39/69

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. 44/61

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 37/64

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/70

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 53/74

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. 60/75

