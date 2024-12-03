Local

First Alert Weather: Freeze Warning in effect Tuesday night

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Much of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will see freezing temperatures Tuesday night.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect:

  • Despite full sunshine Tuesday, temperatures have stayed in the 50s area-wide.
  • Temperatures will plummet after sunset Tuesday for the coldest night inland so far this season.
  • Middle to upper 20s are expected inland Tuesday night, with lower to upper 30s across the coastal corridor.
  • We are a smidge warmer Wednesday into the low 60s with sunny skies, and noticeably warmer Thursday near 70.
  • Another shot of cool air comes in Friday with highs in the low 60s and morning lows back into the upper 30s by Saturday morning.
  • Dry weather continues.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Frost and inland freeze. LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: AM widespread frost/inland freeze. Sunny. HIGH: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 39/69

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. 44/61

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 37/64

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/70

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 53/74

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. 60/75

