Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Clear with temps. in the 40s well inland… 50 I-95 corridor… upper 50s coast.

TROPICS: Hurricane season ends Monday, Nov. 30 – nothin’ cookin’. Season recap: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

NUGGETS:

** Cool but nice autumn weather into the weekend **

• Clear & chill tonight with lows in the 30s west of I-95 to the 40s to around 50 closer to the coast.

• Friday through Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny & cool with highs in the low 60s Friday… mid 60s Saturday. Lows will be in the upper 30s to 40s inland… 50s at the beaches.

• Sun will gradually way to some clouds Sunday but milder temps. will reach the upper 60s.

• Jags game: Partly cloudy with temps. in the 60s & wind out of the SW 10-20 mph.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Thursday, November 26 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 39

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & cool. High: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 41

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 66

SUNDAY: Breezy & mild with sun giving way to clouds. 42/68

MONDAY: A shower early… becoming partly cloudy. 54/66

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 50/69

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 53/70

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 56/76

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood