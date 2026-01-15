First Alert Weather: Frost & freeze all the way to the beaches tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Cold & clear tonight with lows to & below freezing all the way to the beaches – 20s near/west of I-95 & 29-32 at the beaches.

A nice day at the end of Friday with temps. well into the 50s in the afternoon with a little less wind.

Primarily an inland – west of I-95 – frost & light freeze Fri. night/early Saturday.

Saturday will turn much warmer with highs well into the 60s!

But the next strong cold front arrives Sunday with chilly rain & temps in the 40s to low 50s. There may be a snow flurry or light sleet mixed with the rain over inland SE Ga. for Waycross, Blackshear & Nahunta, but no accumulation is expected.

Back to cold early next week with a widespread frost & freeze to the beaches again early Monday.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Cold with widespread freeze & frost. Low: 25 (record=22/1927)

Cold with widespread freeze & frost. Low: 25 (record=22/1927) FRIDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 56

Sunny, chilly. High: 56 FRIDAY NIGHT: High clouds moving in with inland frost/light freeze. Low: 33

High clouds moving in with inland frost/light freeze. Low: 33 SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & warmer. High: 68

Partly cloudy & warmer. High: 68 SUNDAY: Showers developing, chilly… a flurry or light sleet mixed in around Blackshear, Waycross. 46/52

Showers developing, chilly… a flurry or light sleet mixed in around Blackshear, Waycross. 46/52 MLK DAY: Frost/freeze to the beaches… sunny/windy/cold. 27/53

Frost/freeze to the beaches… sunny/windy/cold. 27/53 TUESDAY: Inland frost/freeze… mostly sunny, breezy & chilly. 30/56

Inland frost/freeze… mostly sunny, breezy & chilly. 30/56 WEDNESDAY: Inland frost/light freeze… partly sunny. 32/60

Inland frost/light freeze… partly sunny. 32/60 THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 38/65

