First Alert Weather: Frost & freeze all the way to the beaches tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Cold & clear tonight with lows to & below freezing all the way to the beaches – 20s near/west of I-95 & 29-32 at the beaches.
  • A nice day at the end of Friday with temps. well into the 50s in the afternoon with a little less wind.
  • Primarily an inland – west of I-95 – frost & light freeze Fri. night/early Saturday.
  • Saturday will turn much warmer with highs well into the 60s!
  • But the next strong cold front arrives Sunday with chilly rain & temps in the 40s to low 50s. There may be a snow flurry or light sleet mixed with the rain over inland SE Ga. for Waycross, Blackshear & Nahunta, but no accumulation is expected.
  • Back to cold early next week with a widespread frost & freeze to the beaches again early Monday.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Cold with widespread freeze & frost. Low: 25 (record=22/1927)
  • FRIDAY: Sunny, chilly.  High: 56
  • FRIDAY NIGHT: High clouds moving in with inland frost/light freeze. Low: 33
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & warmer. High: 68
  • SUNDAY: Showers developing, chilly… a flurry or light sleet mixed in around Blackshear, Waycross. 46/52
  • MLK DAY: Frost/freeze to the beaches… sunny/windy/cold.  27/53
  • TUESDAY: Inland frost/freeze… mostly sunny, breezy & chilly.  30/56
  • WEDNESDAY: Inland frost/light freeze… partly sunny. 32/60
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 38/65

