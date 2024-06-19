First Alert Weather: Gusty showers continue through the end of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking rain through the end of the week.

Scattered showers continue to stream in off the Atlantic this afternoon with wind gusts of 20-30 mph. Rain will be briefly heavy and generally not amount to much (< 0.50″).

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Thursday will be similar with showers at times, gusty winds, and a continued risk of rip currents in the high surf. Thursday night into Friday morning will feature bands of moderate/heavy rain and gusty winds as our “disturbance” passes overhead.

Summer-like pattern returns for the weekend with hot temperatures and afternoon storms.

As for the tropics, Tropical Storm Alberto will move into Mexico early Thursday. There are no local impacts.

A disorganized cluster of showers/storms is approaching the Bahamas and will move right overhead Friday. This will bring more beneficial rain (up to 1-1.5″ along the coast), gusty winds (up to 40 mph) and rough beach weather (5-7 ft. breakers) through Friday.

Any further development into something tropical is not expected but we are watching it.

make sure to keep up to date with Talking the Tropics With Mike, updated daily.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. LOW: 72

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few occasional showers. HIGH: 85

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 72/89

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 74/92

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with scattered showers/storms. 75/93

MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a few showers/storms. 74/95

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 75/96

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 74/93

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.