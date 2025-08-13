FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat advisory today with a few afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute and bus stop forecast.

Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s inland, lower 80s at the coast.

Tracking afternoon highs in the mid 90s inland and near or just about 90 degrees along the coast.

Feels like temperatures will be 105-110 this afternoon.

Heat advisory in effect from 11 am - 7 pm.

in effect from 11 am - 7 pm. A few inland afternoon showers and storms will develop between 1 and 3 pm and spread northeast.

Some rain and storms moving through Jacksonville for the evening commute.

The heat continues for the rest of the week as highs remain in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures remain at 105-110.

TROPICS:

Tropical storm “Erin” is over the Eastern Atlantic & moving quickly west. Strengthening should begin in earnest later Wednesday with a possible hurricane northeast of Puerto Rico over the weekend. It still looks like Erin turns sharply enough north to stay east of Florida next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, warm, humid. A few afternoon showers/storms. HIGH: 95 (Feels like 105-110)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. LOW: 77

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, isolated afternoon storm. 77/95 (Feels like 105-110)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, isolated afternoon storms. 75/96 (Feels like 106+)

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/94

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 76/92

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 75/93

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower/storm. 74/93

