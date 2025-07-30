FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat wave continues with a few afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Yesterday was the third day in a row at or above 100 degrees in Jacksonville. We topped out at 101 in Jacksonville at JIA for the second day in a row.

Oppressive heat: Feels like temperatures will be 106-110 this afternoon.

A heat advisory will take effect for all of NE Florida and SE Georgia at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A few showers and storms will begin to develop after 2 p.m.

Locally heavy rainfall and lightning strikes are likely.

Highs tomorrow will still be hot in the upper 90s.

This weekend presents a decent shot at more widespread rain and storms.

Highs stay in the mid to upper 90s through the first half of the weekend.

TROPICS:

No areas of immediate concern. Some long-range potential late next week and the following week over or near the Caribbean and/or SW Atlantic.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TODAY: Partly sunny and hot with a few afternoon storms. HIGH: 98. Feels like: 106-110

TONIGHT: Warm. LOW: 76

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storms. 76/98

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storms. 76/97

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers and storms. 76/95

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. 75/90

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. 74/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. 73/92

