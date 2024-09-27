First Alert Weather: Helene moves north, gusty morning with sun breaking out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — The First Alert Weather Team says Helene is well north of the viewing area Friday morning.

Winds will remain gusty through at least midday. 30+ mph gusts. Wind gusts will continue to lighten up through the afternoon.

Temperatures will be warm today for folks without power. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

We turn dry today.

Upper 80s to near 90 degrees over the weekend.

Mornings will drop to the 60s inland and 70s at the coast.

Still a high rip current risk at area beaches with an offshore breeze.

Helene is still wreaking havoc as its impacts move north over Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee.

Tropical storm “Isaac” is forecast to become a hurricane over the North Atlantic today. No threat to the U.S.

East Atlantic tropical wave expected to develop and remain out to sea.

We will turn our attention to the Western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico again as we head into October.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast;

TODAY: Gusty this morning, Turning mostly sunny. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 69

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 69/89

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 69/89

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower.. 70/89

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 67/89

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 68/87

Thursday: Partly sunny. 68/87

