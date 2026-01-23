First Alert Weather: Hop aboard the Temperature Roller Coaster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a quiet & cool morning.

Heads up for some patchy dense fog through mid-morning.

Today will be a very nice day with sunshine & mild temps.

Saturday’s very different - it turns windy and cloudy with temps only in the 50s during the day.

Onshore winds will rough up the beaches with high seas & rip currents.

Sunday’s then the exact opposite again.

Offshore winds will stay breezy but we’ll warm up to near 80 with sunshine.

Be mindful of travel north and west of our area Sunday & Monday.

A storm system brings a wide swath of snow/sleet/freezing rain/ice from the Southern Plains all the way to New England.

A cold front attached to that storm system moves through early Monday with some rain.

There will be ZERO wintry precipitation in our area.

Then it gets cold, Tue/Wed/Thu mornings all have frost & freeze potential.

Despite the rain chance late Sunday/early Monday, rain still looks pretty scarce.

TODAY: Partly Sunny & Mild. High: 74

TONIGHT: Turning Cloudy. Low: 53

SATURDAY: Cloudy, Windy & Chilly. 53/61

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warm. 54/78

MONDAY: Shower Early. Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Much Cooler. 53/58

TUESDAY: AM Frost & Freezes. Mostly Sunny & Cold. 30/52

WEDNESDAY: AM Frost & Freezes. Mostly Sunny. 28/61

THURSDAY: AM Inland Frost. Mostly Sunny. 32/57

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️