First Alert Weather: Hop aboard the Temperature Roller Coaster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a quiet & cool morning.
- Heads up for some patchy dense fog through mid-morning.
- Today will be a very nice day with sunshine & mild temps.
- Saturday’s very different - it turns windy and cloudy with temps only in the 50s during the day.
- Onshore winds will rough up the beaches with high seas & rip currents.
- Sunday’s then the exact opposite again.
- Offshore winds will stay breezy but we’ll warm up to near 80 with sunshine.
- Be mindful of travel north and west of our area Sunday & Monday.
- A storm system brings a wide swath of snow/sleet/freezing rain/ice from the Southern Plains all the way to New England.
- A cold front attached to that storm system moves through early Monday with some rain.
- There will be ZERO wintry precipitation in our area.
- Then it gets cold, Tue/Wed/Thu mornings all have frost & freeze potential.
- Despite the rain chance late Sunday/early Monday, rain still looks pretty scarce.
TODAY: Partly Sunny & Mild. High: 74
TONIGHT: Turning Cloudy. Low: 53
SATURDAY: Cloudy, Windy & Chilly. 53/61
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warm. 54/78
MONDAY: Shower Early. Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Much Cooler. 53/58
TUESDAY: AM Frost & Freezes. Mostly Sunny & Cold. 30/52
WEDNESDAY: AM Frost & Freezes. Mostly Sunny. 28/61
THURSDAY: AM Inland Frost. Mostly Sunny. 32/57
